The Tony Awards, held on June 10 at Radio City Music Hall, emphasized the importance of encouraging young talent to express themselves on the stage. Parkland School’s drama teacher Melody Herzfeld was honored at the ceremony, and students from her class performed “Seasons of Love” to a standing ovation from Broadway’s elite.

Here in Cayman, JC Connor, CEO of the Cayman Islands Self Help Foundation, is focused on giving local rising stars their chance to excel in the Arts, whether through poetry, dance, acting or music.

Each year, he holds the Xposition of the Arts at the Harquail Theatre. On June 24, the public will once again be treated to a night of entertainment, starting at 6 p.m.

This is the 17th year of the Xposition, and it promises a wide range of performances, as well as a special guest appearance from the reigning Miss World Cayman Islands, Kristin Amaya.

Performers

This year’s show features recording artists Shameka Clarke, Rico Ronaldo and Andrea Rivera, as well as rising stars Reyah Stewart, Althea Miller, Zariah Anglin and many more. Andrea Rivera was crowned the local Soca Monarch queen at a competition in May.

Just as in past years, audience members can expect musical solos, creative dancing, drama, poetry and singing.

“The performing arts is a way to raise awareness and inspire creative solutions,” says Connor. “For us, creativity is not a matter of just thought; creativity must go somewhere, do something, be something, and/or make something happen. We believe for a nation to succeed, it must stimulate and cultivate the creative imagination of its young people.

“At our core, we are creatives and the performing arts builds a strong foundation for who we become.”

The Xposition show is one night only, and supporters of the Arts are encouraged to come out and applaud the future stars of Cayman.

Xposition of the Arts is on June 24 at the Harquail Theatre. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and show is at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at Funky Tang’s and Winners Circle Sports. $10 prepaid or $15 at the gate. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Pines Retirement home.