Carey Olsen named best offshore firm at Private Equity Services Awards

Carey Olsen has been named ‘best offshore law firm’ in the fund formation category of The Drawdown’s first Private Equity Services Awards, which took place June 12 at Plaisterers’ Hall in London.

The Drawdown, a new private equity publication for operational professionals, launched the awards this year to celebrate and reward those service providers in the private equity market that have demonstrated exceptional customer service, innovation and product development over the past 12 months.

Carey Olsen stood out for its involvement in several fund launches over the past year, including advising SoftBank on the launch of the world’s largest ever investment fund, advising Global Advisors (Holdings) Limited on the launch of the world’s first regulated, crypto-denominated fund, CoinShares Fund I, and working with Northern Trust on the launch of the first commercial deployment of blockchain technology for the private equity market.

Carey Olsen funds partner David Crosland said: “We’re delighted to see Carey Olsen recognized as the leading offshore law firm working in the private equity space. We have advised on some of the largest, most innovative and groundbreaking deals in the sector over the past year, and this endorsement is a credit to the hard work and talent of our people.

“It is especially pleasing that the judging panel was made up of exactly the type of operational and legal professional that we enjoy working with on a day-to-day basis.