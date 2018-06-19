SALT Technology Group recognized as Microsoft country partner

SALT Technology Group won the 2018 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award for the Cayman Islands. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as the Microsoft Partner of the Year for the Cayman Islands again this year,” said Blair Lilford, founder and owner of SALT Technology Group. “It’s an incredible achievement to win this award two times in a row and is an amazing testament to the work of our whole team.”

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,600 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. SALT Technology Group was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services, as well as representing excellent subsidiary engagement in the Cayman Islands.

“We are honored to recognize SALT Technology Group of the Cayman Islands as a Microsoft Country Partner of the Year,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. “SALT Technology Group has distinguished itself as a top partner, exemplifying the remarkable expertise and innovation we see in our Microsoft partner community to deliver transformative solutions.”