SALT Technology Group named Cayman Microsoft Partner of the Year

SALT Technology Group announced Monday that it had been recognised as Cayman’s Microsoft’s Partner of the Year in the Cayman Islands.

Founder of SALT, Blair Lilford said in a press release, “I could not be prouder of my team. This has been a phenomenal year of growth, and winning Partner of the Year for our Azure Stack solution validates all our hard work. We believe Azure Stack is the future of cloud in the Caribbean because it overcomes the technological limitations of the region through top-tier enterprise grade solutions.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries.

SALT Technology Group was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Cayman Islands.

SALT’s winning nomination focused on its Azure Stack deployments and roadmap for the Caribbean. The company has now won Partner of the Year three of the four years in which it has competed.

Lilford provided the following excerpt from the award submission, “Offering solutions that future-proof our client’s IT environments is a driving force for our company. Our mission is to be at the forefront of innovation and break boundaries that limit technological growth in the regions we operate in; Azure Stack, does just that. The resistance to cloud in the Cayman Islands stems most often from the need for data sovereignty, followed by security, compliance, and reliability concerns.

“Our Azure Stack offer can guarantee data sovereignty, address low latency and connectivity concerns, all while exercising Microsoft’s top security and compliance protocols. Our clients also have the freedom to seamlessly extend data and applications to Microsoft Azure public cloud for any of their unregulated data, non-critical applications, or as part of their disaster recovery efforts and business continuity plan.”

Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft, said, “It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist.”