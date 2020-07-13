Hyman gives back to young track athletes

Cayman’s 100-metres record holder Kemar Hyman has been visiting his old track and field stomping grounds – the Truman Bodden Sports Complex – as he’s waited for the borders to open.

Only nowadays, the two-time Olympian is not only focussed on making himself better, he’s looking to train Cayman’s up-and-coming track stars as well.

Hyman, 30, has been working alongside national coach Kenrick Williams since COVID-19 restrictions were eased, and athletes were able to return to the track.

“Coach Williams has kind of directed me to challenge the athletes in training and try to get their focus to where it needs to be for next year,” said Hyman. “I’ve seen a lot of fresh faces, and I am becoming a little bit more familiar, and I feel like we’re creating a bond and that’s what I want to do here.”

For Hyman, none of this was part of the plan for 2020.

He thought he would be spending July in Tokyo after qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Instead, in March, Hyman returned to Cayman from Tallahassee, Florida, after the 2020 Olympics were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I haven’t been (in Cayman) for this long in years… but it’s good to be back home,” he said. “I feel like I’ve missed out on a lot of the traditions. Just hearing coach Williams’ voice reminds me of when I used to really grind back in the days, when I was the same age as some of the kids out here because I wanted to get off to school. So, I know what it takes to grind and put in the work to become that professional athlete, and to give back, and that’s why I am here.”

Williams said he appreciates Hyman’s help.

“He has contributed a lot in the development of these athletes,” the coach said. “I’ve seen a massive difference in their application.”

Williams says he’s also taken a few pointers from Hyman.

“As coaches, we evolve,” he said. “Kemar learned from me and now I’m learning some things from him.”