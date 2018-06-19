Fire Service vehicle collides with SUV

A woman was slightly injured Tuesday afternoon when her Honda CR-V collided with an emergency fire vehicle at the intersection of Shedden and North Sound roads. The accident snarled traffic at the busy intersection.

Police officials said the fire vehicle, a pickup truck, was traveling westbound on Shedden Road, responding to a medical emergency when it struck the Honda, which was heading northbound through the intersection.

The Honda struck a light pole on the northwest corner of the intersection and flipped onto its side.

The injured driver was transported to the hospital in a police vehicle. – Photo: Christopher Fletcher