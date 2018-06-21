Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church celebrated its 25th anniversary on June 17 with a Silver Anniversary Mass officiated by the Rev. Devon Nash, and assisted by the Rev. Suresh Rajaian and the Rev. Naveen D’Souza.

The 200-seat church had an official groundbreaking ceremony in the summer of 1992, and after funds were successfully raised, the building was constructed by Gilles Langlois of K Coast Development.

The new facility was officially dedicated as Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Easter Sunday – April 11 – of 1993 in a ceremony officiated by the late Archbishop of Kingston, Jamaica, the Most Rev. Samuel Carter. Rev. Nash assisted in that ceremony, as did Monsignor John Meaney.

The church was sparsely attended in the first few years, but it has grown to hold an average weekly attendance of more than 175 people. During the tourist high season from November to April, the church is regularly filled with an attendance level greater than its stated capacity.

More land was purchased along the south boundary of the church in 2010 for the purpose of expanding the building’s parking lot. Rev. Rajaian launched a fundraising appeal in April for the acquisition of a 52,000-square-foot parcel of land adjacent to the parking area.

That purchase is expected to be completed at some point in this calendar year.