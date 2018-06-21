Trial date set for Dora duo in animal cruelty case

Andrei James Challenger and James Rolin Challenger, the pair of men charged in an animal cruelty case involving a dog named Dora, appeared in court and had their trial date set on Thursday.

The two men will have their case heard in Summary Court on Nov. 19 and 20.

Andrei James Challenger is represented by Dennis Brady, and he is been charged with cruelty to an animal, causing unnecessary suffering and failing to exercise proper care and supervision.

His father, James Rolin Challenger, is being represented by Richard Barton. The elder Mr. Challenger has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering and failing to exercise proper care and supervision.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to all charges laid in front of them.

Dora was believed to be between one and two years old at the time of her wounding last May. The dog was pregnant and suffered extensive burns to her flank and abdomen. Dora lost her litter of puppies but was saved after emergency surgery by Dr. Brenda Bush at Island Veterinary Services.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats said Thursday that all witnesses will be needed to testify at the trial, and he expected that the proceedings could take a full day and possibly a second.

“The defense is basically a denial,” said Magistrate Foldats of the defendants.