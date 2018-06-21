A trio of Jamaican nationals pleaded not guilty to charges of being concerned in the importation of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, and possession with intent to supply MDMA on Thursday.

The three men – Assad Adana Walker, Fitzroy Ottey and Owen Omar Reid – were arrested in March as part of a drug bust that netted 313 pounds of ganja. They previously pleaded guilty to both importation of ganja and possession of ganja with intent to supply before Thursday’s court appearance.

The three men are also charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition, but they have not pleaded to those counts. The trio elected to hear that case in Grand Court on Thursday, and they will next appear in court on July 3 for a preliminary inquiry.

Mr. Walker, Mr. Ottey and Mr. Reid were apprehended March 2 after the Joint Marine Unit discovered a canoe with three men aboard. The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said that the men were observed throwing packages overboard, and they were later apprehended by police.

The packages contained a large quantity of ganja, a .38-caliber revolver handgun and 49 rounds of ammunition. Magistrate Valdis Foldats said Thursday that 49.3 grams of MDMA were recovered.

“They’re looking at a few years for their guilty plea in any case,” said Magistrate Foldats on Thursday.

Mr. Walker is being represented by defense attorney Neil Kumar, and Mr. Reid is defended by Prathna Bodden. The last defendant, Mr. Ottey, is being represented by Jonathon Hughes.