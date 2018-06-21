A 26-year-old George Town man has been charged with one count of animal cruelty following a Department of Agriculture investigation into an incident from December of last year.

The man, who is employed as a police constable with the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, allegedly delayed veterinary treatment to his dog after it had been struck by a vehicle.

The man was arrested by a DOA staffer on June 13 and is currently out on bail.

An investigation by the Cayman Compass last December revealed that the Department of Agriculture had investigated 105 cases of animal cruelty and neglect in 2016 and 2017. Only one of those cases resulted in prosecution, and as of Thursday, that case was still winding its way through the court system.

That case involved a dog named Rufus that suffered burns to his back when its owner tried to use Pine-Sol to rid him of external parasites.

The dog’s owner pleaded guilty to cruelty to an animal.