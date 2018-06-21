Rotary promotes awareness about disabled parking

Rotary Central Cayman Islands launched a national awareness campaign, “Not Your Spot,” on June 14 to educate the public of the proper and improper use of designated disabled parking spots, as well as their importance to disabled members of the local community.

“It is imperative that Cayman’s community comes together on the issue of illegal parking in disabled spots,” said Susie Bodden, president of Rotary Central Cayman Islands.

“Disabled parking spots and blue badges are an essential service for Cayman’s disabled population, allowing ease of access to workplaces, shops and other basic required services.”

The campaign will be communicated through the media, printed flyers and posters. Rotary Central will be partnering with DMS Broadcasting and the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service to spread the message throughout the entire community.