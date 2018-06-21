New UCCI vice president and provost announced

The search for a new president for the University College of the Cayman Islands continues, but the school has named Livingston Smith as its first vice president and provost.

The new position was created last year when current President Roy Bodden announced he would retire this year, and school officials decided to redefine the top administrative roles for UCCI.

The new president, whom Board of Governors Chairman Anthony Ritch said he expects will be announced by the beginning of fall semester, will focus more on issues beyond the campus boundaries, such as fundraising, cooperative programs with other universities and accreditation. The vice president/provost will handle the day-to-day operations of the university and make sure its programs are meeting expected standards.

An 18-year veteran of UCCI, Mr. Smith has taught political science, history, sociology, ethics and research methodology. Currently, he is director of special projects and of research and publication. He has also chaired the department of the social sciences and research, and is acting dean of academic affairs and administration.

An honors graduate of Church Teachers’ College, Jamaica, Mr. Smith has a bachelor’s degree in social sciences and a master’s and Ph.D. in government. He was recently honored by Florida International University, where he earned his Ph.D. as an outstanding alumnus.