A silver 1999 Honda Civic was stolen Monday morning from a residential parking lot on Uncle Jimmy’s Lane in West Bay, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said.

The vehicle was last seen at around 1 a.m. Monday and was discovered missing at 7:30 a.m. that morning.

The registration number for the car is 169-644.

Anyone with information should contact the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999.