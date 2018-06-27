Court time must be respected, Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez declared at 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Waiting on defendants is ridiculous,” she added.

She then issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who had failed to appear in her Summary Court.

The man, Alejandro Cardenas-Powery, had previously been listed for court on Monday, June 25. Court starts at 10 a.m. and a person on bail is bailed to return to court at 10 a.m.

When Mr. Powery had not attended by 11 a.m., the magistrate issued a warrant for his arrest. He arrived at 12:20 p.m. and the magistrate canceled the warrant.

However, charges already lodged against him included two for failing to surrender to custody on previous occasions. The magistrate set the next mention for Wednesday, June 27, but told Mr. Powery to be at court at 9:45 a.m. to make sure he would not be late.

When he did not appear that day, defense attorney John Furniss offered to walk around to other courtrooms to see if Mr. Powery, 25, might be elsewhere.

The magistrate declined the offer, saying she had left her usual courtroom at 9:55 a.m. and had not seen Mr. Powery in that area. She then ordered the warrant for his arrest again and ordered that it not be backed for bail, which means the arresting officers cannot offer him bail but must bring him to court.

The defendant faces charges for burglary, damage to property and consumption of ganja.

The daily court lists are posted on a bulletin board on the ground floor of the courthouse and each list has a notation of the number of the courtroom in which the defendants are to appear.