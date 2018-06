Certain George Town roads will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Xtreme Wet Fete.

On Thursday, Harbour Drive will be closed between Shedden Road and Fort Street from 6:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

On Friday, Cardinall Avenue will be closed from 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. Harbour Drive will be closed between Shedden Road and Fort Street from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.