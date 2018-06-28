July movies at Camana Bay Cinema

If summer is supposed to be all about the action movies, then things are certainly kicking off with a bang in July. The lads are back in “Escape Plan 2: Hades” where once again, Sylvester Stallone defies his age by growling his way through one situation after the next. Then there’s “The First Purge” (yet another in the film series), followed by “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (who doesn’t love Paul Rudd?) “Skyscraper,” “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” and “The Equalizer 2.”

Fasten your seatbelts!

July 6

‘Escape Plan 2: Hades’

Ray Breslin manages an elite team of security specialists trained in the art of breaking people out of the world’s most impenetrable prisons. When his trusted operative, Shu Ren, is kidnapped and disappears inside the most elaborate prison ever built, Ray assembles an elite team to assist in the rescue.

‘The First Purge’

To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the others, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation.

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’

Scott Lang is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp. The urgent mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the dynamic duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful new enemy.

July 13

‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation’

In Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, join our favorite monster family as they embark on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship so Drac can take a summer vacation from providing everyone else’s vacation at the hotel. It’s smooth sailing for Drac’s Pack as the monsters indulge in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball to exotic excursions, and catching up on their moon tans. But the dream vacation turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, Ericka, who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy all of monsterkind.

‘Skyscraper’

Former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Ford now assesses security for skyscrapers. He’s on assignment in China when he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family, which is trapped inside the building, above the fire line.

July 20

‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’

Sophie finds out more about her mother’s past while seeking guidance on how to handle her pregnancy.

‘The Equalizer 2’

Robert McCall returns to deliver his special brand of vigilante justice — but how far will he go when it’s someone he loves?

July 27

‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’

Ethan Hunt and his IMF team find themselves in a race against time after a mission goes wrong.

‘Blindspotting’

Lifelong friends Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal co-wrote and star in this timely and wildly entertaining story about the intersection of race and class set against the backdrop of a rapidly gentrifying Oakland.