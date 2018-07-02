Lee Selisky named as Scuba Diving Hall of Fame 2019 inductee

The International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame board of directors has announced Lee Selisky, founder and CEO of Sea Pearls, as the first member of its 2019 induction class.

Mr. Selisky is a former board member and president of the Diving Equipment and Marketing Association and an active voice in the scuba industry. He is also past chairman of the Historical Diving Society, USA. He also served on the Board of Governors of the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame in the Cayman Islands.

“Lee has embodied his motto of leading by example with everything in his life work, career and truly exemplifies the passion of ‘giving back.’ I [can] think of no greater honor than to enshrine Lee into one of the institutions he helped to create – the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame,” said Moses Kirkconnell, Cayman Islands Minister of Tourism.

The other inductees will be announced at the Diving Equipment and Marketing Association Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, later this year.

The 2018 induction ceremony will take place Sept. 14 in Grand Cayman for Stephen Frink, Dick Rutkowski, Dr. H.S. Batuna, Wulf H. Koehler, and Boris Porotov, along with Early Pioneer Award honoree, Captain Philippe Tailliez.