50 years ago: Parliament Association meets; chicks hatch on Brac

In the July 4, 1968 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, the following story, titled “First Conference of Caribbean Parliaments,” appeared:

“Following the suggestion made in Grand Cayman during the Clerks Conference on the occasion of the 1967 Regional Conference during the month of May, the Barbados Government kindly offered and made a special grant to its Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association to meet the expenses of hosting such a Conference.

“Approximately 38 delegates attended including Speakers, Deputy Speakers, Presidents, Deputy and Vice Presidents, Clerks and Deputy Clerks.

“The Conference was officially opened by His Excellency the Governor General, Sir Winston Scott, G.C.M.G. Replies to the Governor’s speech were given by representatives from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Grenada and British Honduras.”

In the same edition, a story titled “First chicks hatched at KESONS Farm” appeared.

“The first batch of chickens (515) to be hatched on the farm which is owned and operated by Capt. Keith Tibbetts and Sons, KENSONS Poultry Farm in Cayman Brac was successfully completed on Saturday, June 15.

“The farm supplies most of the eggs and chickens used on the Island and exports small quantities of the eggs to Grand Cayman.

“The chickens, which were considered good will be raised and slaughtered for market as broilers and fryers in about 9 weeks. This venture in poultry farming was brought about by the fact that the freight service (which brought chicken and eggs) to Cayman Brac was proving unsatisfactory.”