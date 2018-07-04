Man arrested following West Bay fire

Police arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of arson after a residence in which 12 people were living was destroyed by fire Tuesday.

The suspect was a resident of the property, police said.

Emergency services responded to a report of the blaze at the home on North West Point Road around 1 p.m. There were no reports of injuries.

The Red Cross deployed two volunteers to help the family members and tenants who had lost their home.

According to a press release issued by the Red Cross, the volunteers, Ransford Fagan and Richard Brown, recognized there were still undetected flames at the house when they visited around 7 p.m. and called Fire Services back.

Mr. Ransford drove the residents to the Red Cross Thrift Shop that night to get clothing, linen, towels, suitcases, kitchen supplies and other items and the volunteers helped settle them into temporary housing.