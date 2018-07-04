Police respond to stabbing near airport

A male teenager was stabbed in the leg following an altercation outside the Cayman Airways headquarters on Owen Roberts Drive Tuesday.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service responded to the call about the incident shortly after 5:10 p.m.

The teen was reportedly involved in an altercation with two other males known to him. The pair fled the scene shortly after the incident. Police and emergency services attended to the victim, who was subsequently transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital.

Police are appealing for any potential witnesses to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the police service via Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via website at www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip.