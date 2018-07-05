Bail granted in wounding case

A man charged with wounding another man by stabbing and common assault relating to two women was granted bail on Thursday after Crown counsel Kenneth Ferguson raised no objections.

Kaschef Tevin Pinnock, 24, faced three charges arising from an incident in West Bay on Monday, July 2.

He is accused of maliciously wounding a man and behaving toward two women in a manner that led to two charges of common assault.

A press release issued by police about the incident indicated that all parties were known to each other. The injuries to the man were described as non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Attorney Amelia Fosuhene applied for bail on Mr. Pinnock’s behalf. Mr. Ferguson asked that a condition be imposed for the defendant not to contact any of the complainants.

Magistrate Philippa McFarlane granted bail with that condition and another specifying where Mr. Pinnock is to reside.

The matter was set for mention again on July 19. No details of the incident were mentioned by anyone at this first appearance.