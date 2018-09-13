Trial on Oct. 31 has been confirmed for three men charged with motor racing on roads.

Their attorneys, Amelia Fosuhene and Jonathon Hughes, appeared before Magistrate Valdis Foldats in Summary Court on Thursday to advise which witnesses were required. The charges relate to an incident on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway on Oct. 14, 2017, when the defendants allegedly took part in a race or trial of speed.

Jared Allen Bush, the driver of a Honda, is also charged with dangerous driving for speed. Seth O’Neil Watler, the driver of a Subaru, is also charged with dangerous driving for his manner of driving.

Jason Kennedy Wood was described as a passenger in one of the vehicles. Attorney Jonathon Hughes said “aiding and abetting” was the issue in Mr. Wood’s case.

Another issue was video taken from another car and how it would be interpreted.

Crown counsel Scott Wainwright applied to have all three men tried together and the defense attorneys agreed.