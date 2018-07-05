The layout of Smith Cove may soon be getting a face-lift.

Barbara Conolly, the elected representative for George Town South, is holding a community meeting on Tuesday evening, July 10, to discuss the enhanced development of the beach at Smith Cove.

The meeting will be held at the South Sound Community Centre from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, and Ms. Conolly said the development will turn the area into more of a park for residents and tourists alike.

“I’m going to enhance that piece of land that government acquired to add cabanas, an additional car park, restrooms and barbecue grill facilities,” said Ms. Conolly. “We’re going to be thinning the trees a bit and clearing out the undergrowth so you can actually see from one end of the land to the next.”

The government also hopes to build a crosswalk from the existing car park to Smith Cove, alleviating the danger pedestrians face in crossing the street.

In November 2016, the Cayman Islands Cabinet approved the purchase of property adjacent to Smith Cove public beach for CI$4.4 million following a public outcry when a private developer applied for planning permission to build condo units on the site. Government bought the land from the developer with money from the government’s Environmental Protection Fund.

Ms. Conolly hopes the work on the site will begin in August, and in the best-case scenario, says it may be completed in advance of Easter 2019 so it can accommodate campers and beachgoers.

“It has to be done properly. I’m very excited about it, and I think everybody should be happy that we’re doing something for South Sound,” she said. “It’s for all of us. Not just South Sound people. It’s amazing how many tourists frequent Smith Cove during the week when the cruise ships are in.

“Smith Cove is special to many people, locals and residents and visitors alike.”