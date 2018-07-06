By now, everyone has heard about the exciting upcoming music festival, KAABOO. Scheduled for Feb. 15 and 16, 2019, it promises two days of music, art, comedy and culture with headliners such as Duran Duran and The Chainsmokers being joined by an endless array of chart-topping artists.

The organizers of the festival are keen to include local talent on the bill, and to that end, have put out a call for performing artists and bands to apply for a spot on stage. This is their chance to play a 30-minute set of their original music in front of thousands of people and be on the same bill as world-famous performers.

Opportunities like these rarely present themselves, particularly on home turf. Although local acts have played on stage for concerts in Cayman in the past, KAABOO will be produced on a scale previously unseen on the island. The level of exposure will be priceless, not to mention giving local musicians the opportunity to experience being part of a huge professional production with state-of-the-art staging and equipment.

In an extra effort to ensure all local bands have a chance to apply, KAABOO Discovers is offering an extension on the original deadline of June 30, until July 15. The application process is simple:

Artists are invited to fill out an application form, which they can get by emailing [email protected]

They must submit three authentic songs.

All songs must be original music – covers will not be accepted.

If selected, the musical act will perform in front of a panel of judges.

Submissions will be judged solely on the quality of music and talent – not on the quality of the audio or video recording.

The application extension is extraordinary, and will not be extended further. Therefore, all local artists must make their submissions by July 15 in order to be considered for KAABOO 2019.

For more information about KAABOO Cayman and to buy tickets, visit www.kaaboocayman.com.