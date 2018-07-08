Three nights, four armed robberies

Kebab business hit twice

A well-known kebab stand, a food truck, a public bus driver and a man walking along a main road in Grand Cayman were all victims of armed robberies since late Thursday.

Firearms were used in at least three of the cases and in the fourth, the victim was beaten and stabbed.

Royal Cayman Islands Police officers had not linked any of the cases as of press time Sunday, although two of them occurred at properties of the same business – Al La Kebab – and no arrests were immediately reported in any of the incidents.

Armed robbers hit Al La Kebab twice in the space of 48 hours.

The kebab eatery on Lawrence Boulevard, George Town was held up late Saturday night. Police said four masked suspects approached employees around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, with one carrying a handgun.

The robbers took an undisclosed amount of money. There were no reports of injuries or shots fired during the incident.

On Thursday night, two gunshots were fired during a robbery of an Al La Kebab food truck, Al La KeVroom, that was parked in Red Bay.

That robbery occurred just before midnight at the corner of Selkirk Drive and Shamrock Road.

Police said two masked men took cash from the register and a handbag from a food truck employee before running away from the scene.

Beach, bus robbery

A Cayman resident was beaten, stabbed and robbed by three robbers early Saturday as he walked along West Bay Road.

Police said the man was attacked just after midnight near the West Bay Cemetery by suspects wielding a baton and a knife. He was struck with the baton and stabbed in the foot, police said.

“The culprits tied the man up on the beach before making off with a backpack containing personal items,” an RCIPS statement on the incident read.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and some of his belongings were recovered by police during searches of the area later Saturday morning.

About an hour after the Al La Kebab robbery Saturday, a public bus driver was held up early Sunday morning at the George Town Bus Terminal next to the downtown library.

Police said a man with a handgun walked up to the parked bus around 12:40 a.m. and demanded cash from the driver and occupants of the vehicle. Typically, buses at the terminal wait there for passengers to come along and will depart the terminal once the bus is filled. After taking some cash, the armed suspect fled in the direction of Mary Street. No shots were fired and no one was hurt.