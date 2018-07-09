83-year-old husband charged with attempted murder

An 83-year-old man charged with attempting to cause the death of his wife appeared in Summary Court on Monday morning, when the charge was transmitted to Grand Court.

William Lindberg Glasgow is accused of attempted murder following an incident involving his wife, Ellen, on July 4, in Tropical Gardens.

No details were mentioned in court and Magistrate Valdis Foldats set the matter for mention in Grand Court on Friday, July 20. Attempted murder is a charge that can be dealt with only in the higher court. Defense attorney Prathna Bodden said she was not making any bail application at this time.

A press release from police after the incident stated that the victim had sustained multiple lacerations and underwent surgery. Police said the woman remained in critical condition Monday.