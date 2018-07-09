Police: Robberies ‘top priority’ for officers

A spate of armed robberies over the past week, including one where a man was stabbed and another where gunshots were fired, has led to increased police patrols in areas hit by the crimes.

Four robberies occurred on Grand Cayman between Thursday night and early Sunday morning, two of which involved properties of the same restaurant business.

“Four robberies in one [48-hour period], understandably alarm the public and businesses, and apprehending those responsible is a top priority for the RCIPS,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks.

“We have increased our armed patrols throughout the night, and ask both business owners and members of the public to immediately report any suspicious activity to police.”

No arrests in any of the incidents had been reported by press time Monday.

Supt. Ebanks said local businesses should contact their community policing officers if they need further assistance.

“Extra precautions should also be taken around the handling of cash,” Mr. Ebanks said. “Community officers are ready to meet with anyone interested in obtaining further robbery prevention advice.”

Firearms were used in three of the four heists that occurred between late Thursday and early Sunday, and in the fourth incident a resident was beaten and stabbed before having his backpack taken.

The Al La Kebab eatery on Lawrence Boulevard, George Town, was held up late Saturday night. Police said four masked suspects approached employees around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, with one carrying a handgun.

On Thursday night, two gunshots were fired during a robbery of an Al La Kebab food truck, Al La KeVroom, that was parked in Red Bay.

Two other robberies along Seven Mile Beach and at the George Town bus depot were reported this weekend.