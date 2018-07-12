Culture at the Cinema: ‘Macbeth’

When it comes to Shakespeare’s tragedies, it doesn’t get much darker than “Macbeth.” The story of the Scottish general, who, spurred on by a prophecy of three witches and his wife’s ambitions, murders King Duncan, is a terrifying tale, yet one of the most performed of the Bard’s works.

Culture at the Cinema, held at Camana Bay for one night every month, brings live recordings from the National Theatre to the big screen. On July 21, Cayman’s residents will have the opportunity to see “Macbeth” in all its glory. Starring Rory Kinnear as Macbeth and Anne-Marie Duff as Lady Macbeth, this production is not for the faint of heart.

Story

Set in medieval Scotland, “Macbeth” charts the bloody rise to power and tragic downfall of the warrior Macbeth. Already a successful soldier in the army of King Duncan, Macbeth is informed by three witches that he is to become king. Although initially prepared to wait for fate to take its course, Macbeth is stung by ambition and confusion when King Duncan nominates his son Malcolm as his heir.

Returning to his castle, Macbeth allows himself to be persuaded and directed by his ambitious wife, who realizes that regicide – the murder of the king – is the quickest way to achieve the destiny that her husband has been promised. Macbeth murders the king while he sleeps. Haunted by what he has done, Macbeth is reprimanded by his wife, whose inner strength seems only to have been increased by the treacherous killing.

Further murders to keep witnesses quiet and Macbeth on the Scottish throne begin to wear on him, bringing on paranoia and guilt. Despite his wife’s attempts to strengthen him, his nerves are frayed.

A final battle decides the fate of the protagonist as the witches’ new prophecy comes true.

Cast and crew

The National Theatre’s production of “Macbeth” is directed by Rufus Norris (“The Threepenny Opera,” “London Road”) with Rory Kinnear (“Othello”) and Anne-Marie Duff (“Suffragette”) in the lead roles.

Tickets are $40 and include a glass of bubbly. Only 18 and older will be admitted. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. For more information and the upcoming schedule, see www.bigscreen.ky.