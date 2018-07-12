Sports store offers experiential shopping

Not everyone is a fitness buff, particularly those not blessed with natural athleticism.

Staying fit and healthy is what keeps the doctor away, rather than the proverbial apple, but getting motivated is a whole ‘nother ball of wax.

A new sports store has opened in Camana Bay that promises to provide a unique shopping experience for customers. Sportista is a Caymanian-owned business offering quality apparel, footwear and accessories to people who are serious about their sport or those who want to be more active.

Catering to running, football and gym/fitness enthusiasts of all levels, Sportista is for those who want to commit to a fitness lifestyle. Owners and siblings Josephine, Naoki, and Emelina Montoya use imagery and technology to create an experience that makes shopping both unique and fun, an idea that came after visiting Nike Town in London.

Sportista customers will have interactive and educational opportunities to learn more about the store’s products and sport-related services by way of “Ask the Expert” clinics offered throughout the year. The owners have partnered with a number of local organizations, businesses and individuals to help enhance the experience, including physiotherapist Kristina Maxwell of Align, athletic performance specialist Glenn Duran Jr. from EDGE Athletics and triathlon trainer Patrick Harfield.

“As a family, we are excited about introducing the new concept of experiential retail to Cayman,” says Josephine, Sportista store manager. “Our vision is to combine our energy, knowledge and love of health and fitness to help beginners or serious fitness buffs and athletes enhance their performance as well as their enjoyment of what they do.

“Customers now have access to the latest athletic and fitness footwear, apparel and accessories from the top sports brands. Making these products available right here on-island, at prices that you would find when shopping overseas, is a further incentive to shop local.”

Each sibling has grown up following some sport or fitness path. For example, Naoki has played football all his life, and when he was 16 years old, he attended an academy overseas to further his game. He is also an aspiring runner. Sister Emelina is a dancer, gym enthusiast and vegan.

Sportista is the sister store of Futbolista World, which specializes in authentic high-quality football merchandise and fan gear. Sportista stocks top brands such as Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Basics and Garmin sports watches.

For more information about Sportista, call 926-1122, email [email protected] or visit www.sportista.co. The store is located between The Brooklyn Pizza + Pasta and King’s Head Pub in Camana Bay.