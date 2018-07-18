Caribbean welcomes 18th Port State Control member

The Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands hosted the 23rd Committee meeting of the Caribbean Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (CMOU) from June 27 to 29.

During the meeting, the committee unanimously approved the application of Bermuda to be a full member of the CMOU.

Ambassador Dwight Gardiner, the outgoing chairman of the CMOU and representative of Antigua and Barbuda, said, “The continued addition of new members to the CMOU will certainly assist in moving forward in our development and will certainly assist in harmonizing our efforts throughout the region. We look forward to welcoming more territories in the not too distant future.”

The meeting was attended by 13 of the 17 member states and the observer state of Haiti.

CPSCC 23 also approved the Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks, 2007 as a relevant instrument of the CMOU. Given the numerous groundings of ships in the Caribbean and taking into account that currently seven member states of the CMOU have already ratified this convention, this will make it possible for countries to enforce and write deficiencies during the port state control inspections.

The organization said member states are encouraged to ratify this convention in the near future.

The committee adopted the 2017 annual report, including the overview of the activities of the CMOU. Last year, 769 inspections resulted in 1,321 reported deficiencies and the detention of 10 vessels.

Most deficiencies concerned fire safety measures (18.39 percent) followed by life-saving appliances (17.31 percent).

Michel Amafo of Suriname was elected as new chairman of the CPSCC for a period of three years. Cayman’s Joel Walton was elected by acclamation as vice chairman of the CPSCC.

The CPSCC 24 meeting will be held in June next year. The location has yet to be determined.