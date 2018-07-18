Walkers launches compliance services offering

Walkers has launched Walkers Compliance to complement the firm’s legal, corporate and fiduciary services.

The new compliance services include the provision of an anti-money laundering compliance officer responsible for compliance oversight and internal controls; a money-laundering reporting officer responsible for suspicious activity reporting; and a deputy money-laundering reporting officer.

The services will also include client identification and verification procedures, including the collection and review of investor documentation as well as sanctions screening and ongoing monitoring; and compliance gap analyses, including the review of existing anti-money laundering policies and procedures, and the preparation of anti-money laundering manuals.

In addition, Walkers Compliance will be able to assist with remediation projects, internal AML audits, regulatory inspections, general compliance advice and AML training.