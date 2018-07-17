The Cayman Islands government is spending $60,000 to train 100 workers to be better at recognizing viable projects its various ministries should pursue.

The civil servants will be trained in certificated courses for either business case development or project management.

The skills they glean from the five-month programs are expected to allow them to more effectively assess whether a proposed project has merit and, once implemented, to make sure it operates in an efficient manner, according to a press release.

U.K.-based CITI is providing the training, which is being coordinated by the Strategic Reforms Implementation Unit under the Office of the Deputy Governor.

Participants are required to pass an external exam after the training course in order to receive their internationally recognized certificates.

Thirty government departments are participating, including the Cabinet Office, the Cayman Islands Fire Service, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, the Department of Education, the Needs Assessment Unit and Government Information Services. The program also includes workshops for political and strategic leaders.

Officials said the program will support the effective implementation of the Procurement Law and its requirements for business cases.