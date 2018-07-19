Tourism Association presents Stingray Awards

Nancy Easterbook was honored with a lifetime achievement award on Tuesday evening at the Cayman Islands Tourism Association’s annual Stingray Tourism Awards.

Ms. Easterbrook, a member of the Women Divers Hall of Fame and a former owner of Divetech, was the point person in bringing the USS Kittiwake to Cayman, where it was sunk in 2011 to serve as a dive destination. She has also been involved in conservation and environmental issues.

This is the 15th year that CITA has presented the awards, which recognize people involved in businesses that have a tourism impact such as accommodation, transportation, restaurants and sporting activities. The event was held at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

Winners received hand-blown glass stingray trophies.

Garfield Ebanks of the Marriott Beach Resort received the Diamond Award, recognizing longtime service in the tourism industry.

Andrew Ebanks, of Islandlife Watersports, took the Rising Star trophy.

Winners in other categories were:

Watersports Manager of the Year, Sharon Maher of Reef Divers;

Watersports Employee of the Year, Daniel Dixon of Go Pro Diving/Seasports;

Restaurant Manager of the Year, Crystal Marshall of SEVEN, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman;

Restaurant Employee of the Year, Denise Solomon, Anchor & Den, Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort;

Allied/Attraction/Transportation Manager of the Year, Ned Jerris Miller of the Cayman Turtle Centre;

Allied/Attraction/Transportation Employee of the Year, William Chisholm of the Cayman Turtle Centre

Accommodations Manager of the Year, Trudy Viers, Cayman Brac Beach Resort; and

Accommodations Employee of the Year, Adriana Airinei, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

Police officers Jonathan Kern and Fabian O’Connor were also honored, receiving special trophies for their contributions to Cayman Islands tourism.