Air traffic control trainee arrested

An air traffic control trainee at Cayman Brac’s Charles Kirkconnell International Airport has been taken off his assignment following his drugs-related arrest Monday, the Cayman Islands Airports Authority confirmed.

“Currently, he is not on duty at the [airports authority] in any capacity,” said authority spokesperson Rhonda Verhoeven.

The 25-year-old man was arrested Monday, along with a 22-year-old woman, following a search at an airport security checkpoint in Grand Cayman.

Her Majesty’s Customs officers said the man was searched and two packages containing a substance believed to be ganja were found taped to his legs. The young woman was arrested later, officers said.

The man was attempting to board a Cayman Airways flight bound for Cayman Brac when he was searched. Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of ganja possession and were released on police bail.