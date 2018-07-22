On Wednesday, Caymanians celebrated the fifth anniversary of Cayman Connection UK, the network for groups and individuals associated with the Cayman Islands who now live in the United Kingdom.

Students planning to move to the U.K. networked and learned about preparing to take up residence there for further education.

Thirty students and parents also participated in a workshop in the afternoon that addressed some of the cultural differences between the U.K. and the Cayman Islands, as well as some of the challenges that can be a faced when moving abroad.

“These annual events in Cayman are integral to the work of CCUK, it is a great opportunity to provide a space for students considering studying in the UK to meet existing UK students,” said the event’s organizer Kate Kandiah, the communications in-charge for Cayman’s government office in London, in a press release. “The event is also an opportunity to share some of the work that the CIGO [Cayman Islands Government Office] has been doing in the UK.”