UK-based Caymanian students gather

More than 100 guests joined Governor Martyn Roper at Government House on Thursday night to celebrate six years of Cayman Connection UK.

The event takes place in Cayman every year to bring together Caymanian students who are studying in the UK and those who are preparing to go to the UK for the first time.

Roper said in a press release, “It was a pleasure to meet so many Caymanian students at Government House [Thursday] before they head off to the UK. They were able to meet students who are already in the UK to hear direct about their experiences.

“Cayman Connection UK does an excellent job supporting Caymanian students whilst studying in the UK. The UK offers world-recognised universities and academic excellence. Education is important for nurturing UK/Cayman links. The advantage the UK offers, because Caymanian students only pay home not overseas costs, is enormous and I am keen to see even more Caymanians studying in the UK.”

He added, “On a related note, Chevening applications are now open until 5 November and I would encourage students who have a degree to consider this scholarship programme. Chevening scholarships provide a fantastic opportunity to study for a one-year master’s degree in the UK where students have the opportunity to develop, network and experience our diverse UK culture.”

Eric Bush, chief officer of the Ministry of International Trade, Aviation and Maritime Affairs, attended the event and gave words of encouragement to the students, advised on updates from the Government Office in the UK, including the announcement of the new Cayman Islands Representative Andre Ebanks.

“It was a pleasure seeing so many and such a diverse group of young adults excited to start or continue their studies in the UK,” Bush said in the release. “I wish all our students well and hope they stay active and engaged with CCUK and encourage them to experience all that the UK and Europe has to offer.”

Kate Kandiah, co-founder of CCUK, spoke to guests with Lead Student Ambassador David Ramsaran, about the network and recent events in the UK. Updates included reports on student activity in the UK over the last year, social events that took place and updates on upcoming events, including a workshop taking place on Friday, 16 Aug.

She noted that Phillippa Knights is the new head of student liaison at the London Office.

Kandiah encouraged students and friends to sign up to CCUK using the registration form on the CCUK website.

Kandiah said, “This year we welcomed a great cross-section of students studying in all fields. Our aim of this event is to bring together students who are currently studying or have studied in the UK with those who are about to go for the first time; this is a great opportunity for them to mix and chat, share experiences and to help each other. It’s fantastic to also welcome previous student members who have now graduated and are progressing their own CCUK Alumni programme in Cayman.”