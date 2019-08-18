Public beach playground closed until end August

The playground by the Seven Mile Beach public beach parking lot will be closed until Friday, 30 Aug., as work by Dart in the area continues.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands, the playground, located just north of the parking lot, will be closed from 16 Aug. until the end of the month while walking paths are being constructed. The work is part of the final phases of Dart’s $3 million enhancement of the recreational areas of the beach.

The release noted that the playground facilities on the beach are not affected.

Chief Inspector for the Public Lands Commission Winsome Prendergast said in the release, “Whilst we understand that there may be disappointment in the temporary closure of the playground, I strongly advise all members of the public to keep away from the playground to avoid injury or bodily harm during the construction period. We are working in the best interest of our public to ultimately ensure a safe and user-friendly public facility for the benefit of all.”

The enhancement project, which was included in the Third Amendment to the National Roads Authority Agreement, between the Cayman Islands government and Dart, is scheduled to reach completion in the fall. Earlier this year, Dart completed the transfer of its leasehold interests in the parcels of land to the east of Seven Mile Public Beach to the government.

According to the release, the ongoing works include improvements to the volleyball courts, the planting of additional native landscaping, and the construction of a new vendor area and restroom block.

The new southern pathway is open and the Mobi-mat has been temporarily relocated to ensure continued beach access for persons with disabilities. Throughout the project, beachgoers are still able to access and book the beach cabanas.