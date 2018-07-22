Health City Cayman Islands announced Friday that one of its cardiologists performed a successful surgery on an infant born with a rare, life-threatening heart defect.

Grayson Reneau, a baby boy from Belize, was born with a heart murmur which he was expected to outgrow by the age of two months. But when this did not occur, specialists in Belize diagnosed him with Tetralogy of Fallot, a heart defect that happens in about five of every 10,000 births, according to Health City.

Health City explained that Tetralogy of Fallot can cause alarming symptoms, including what are known as “tet spells,” during which babies with the defect turn very blue, have difficulty breathing, become limp, and occasionally lose consciousness.

If infants with Tetralogy of Fallot are not treated, the symptoms usually become progressively more severe, and may cause life-threatening complications, Health City stated.

After confirming Grayson’s condition, Health City Chief Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil and his team scrubbed up and undertook a series of intense and complicated surgical procedures.

“We had to do lot of plumbing work to get the right pipe from the right chamber and close the hole so that one chamber will pump into one pipe … and enlarge the pipe that was small … it took quite a long time,” said Dr. Chattuparambil.

According to Dr. Chattuparambil, Grayson is now healthy and full of energy.

“He’s now very active and his mother says he is very naughty now, it seems. So he’s fully cured,” the surgeon said. “He will not have any trouble in his life. Like any other baby, he’ll grow. He’ll have all the activities, he’ll play with his friends. He’s doing very well.”

Grayson’s mother, Jamie Lord, said she was hesitant to take her son to Health City at first because she had never heard of it, but is glad that she did. Along with receiving medical help for her son, Ms. Lord said she was also happy to meet a group of Belizeans living here who lent their love and support.

“I’m just so thankful to all of them. All the nurses who took good care of Grayson, everybody has been really good to us. I just want to say I’m very thankful. I’m happy,” the mother said. “I’m glad and I wish [to say thank you to] everybody back home and that my baby will be able to have a normal healthy life due to the program that we were a part of. Health City is one of the best hospitals I’ve ever experienced and everything is really nice here.”