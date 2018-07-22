RCIPS launching recruitment drive

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is launching its annual local recruitment drive on Monday, targeting Caymanians and permanent residents between the ages of 18-40 with no restrictions to work.

According to the announcement, the recruitment process is lengthy, encompassing written tests, a physical fitness exam, background checks, computer skills test, an interview and a medical examination.

Applicants must pass a physical fitness test and have at least three CXC passes or equivalent, including mathematics and English. Once selected, recruits must undertake and pass 17 weeks of initial training, the RCIPS stated.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said his department is looking to increase the number of Caymanians in its ranks.

“We are working towards developing the RCIPS into a world-class police service. We want to encourage Caymanian men and women to join our ranks, especially women, as there have been few female candidates in previous recruitments,” he said. “We also want to facilitate the growth of local police officers within the organization, and so it is important for us to maintain a multicultural image and show diversity.”

Applications may be dropped off at the Police Headquarters at 82 Shedden Road on the 4th Floor of the Amerigo building, Elizabethan Square, or filled out and submitted via the website.

The RCIPS stated that all applications must be submitted by midnight on Aug. 10 in order to make it in this year’s application list.

To apply, go to www.rcips.ky/local-officer-recruitment.