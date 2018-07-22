Two of the three teenage suspects apprehended at Smith Cove Thursday on suspicion of burglary made court appearances on unrelated charges Friday. The three suspects – aged 15, 17 and 19 – were apprehended following a report of a burglary in progress at a residence on Sandalwood Crescent, off Denham Thompson Way.

Officers responded immediately and noticed three males fleeing the location after they had broken through the rear glass door. Officers pursued the suspects to Smith Cove. The officers were assisted in the chase by the police helicopter and a vessel from the Joint Marine Unit that had been patrolling nearby.

Two of the teenagers entered the water at Smith Cove and were quickly apprehended by officers after consultation with eyewitnesses on the beach. The third teenager was caught on shore at a nearby location. The three were all arrested on suspicion of burglary.

One of the suspects, age 15 from West Bay, was also arrested on suspicion of damage to property stemming from an incident on July 17 in which a car was ransacked.

The 17-year-old suspect hails from West Bay and was wanted in connection to another matter. That suspect was arrested and charged with burglary in relation to an incident on Feb. 24 on Town Hall Road. He appeared in court for that charge Friday and was remanded into custody.

The final suspect, age 19 from Bodden Town, was charged with burglary in relation to a May 2015 incident in Beach Bay. He also appeared in court Friday.

After the suspects were apprehended Thursday, K-9 officers conducted searches nearby to retrace the route that teens had taken. Police dog Shadow led the officers to a patch of grass where a ring had been recently discarded. Other objects, including a jewelry box, were also located and recovered.