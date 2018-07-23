Cayman athletes have mixed fortunes at ongoing CAC Games in Colombia

Cayman’s athletes continue to see mixed results at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Columbia.

Squash

On the squash courts in Cali, the doubles events have begun, and Cayman’s team has bounced back after a rough start in the men’s and women’s singles division.

In the Women’s Doubles match, Eilidh Bridgeman and Jade Pitcairn defeated their Guatemalan counterparts 11-5 and 11-8 to secure their place in the semifinals, where they will go up against Mexico.

Cayman’s Men’s Doubles team of Jacob Kelly and Julian Jervis were not as fortunate. Kelly and Jervis lost to their Guatemalan opponents 11-7 and 11-3.

In the Mixed Doubles match, Cameron Stafford and Marlene West also made it to the semifinals, after emerging victorious over the Barbados team 11-8 and 11-10. The victories mean Cayman remains hopeful of medaling in the Doubles division.

Sailing

Off the coast of Puerto Valero, Cayman’s sailors are also seeing varied results. In the third round of the Women’s Single Handed Laser division, Allena Rankine finished 7th and 10th in races 4 and 5 respectively and has accumulated a total of 44 points. She maintains her 10th place rank after three days of sailing.

In the Men’s Single Handed Laser division Shane McDermot leads the way for Cayman in 10th place, with Jesse Jackson not far behind in 12th position. McDermot finished 10th in races 6 and 7 to secure a further 20 points, leaving him with a total of 71 points. Jackson finished 12th in races 6 and 7, which gave him an additional 24 points, giving him 85 in total. In the Open Hobie 16 division sailors Alun Davies and Florence Allan remain in 8th place overall after having finished 8th in races 6, 7 and 8.

Gymnastics

In gymnastics, Cayman’s sole participant Raegan Rutty competed in the Uneven Bars. Rutty landed a strong routine, and was rewarded with a score of 7.750 from the judges. Although she was slated to compete in three other categories, an injury sustained during practice caused her to withdraw from those events.

Raegan said she agreed with her coach Edward Umphery’s call to withdraw.

“I received an injury a few days before arriving here,” she said, “and I have qualified for other games such as the Pan American Championships in Puerto Rico later this year, so my coach said it would be a wise idea not to risk further injury by competing in all the events. So I am saving myself for those games.”

The games continue until Aug. 3.