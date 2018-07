A female diver died after getting into difficulty off South Church Street, George Town, on Sunday.

Police received a report of a person in distress shortly after 2.30 p.m.

The woman, named as 64-year-old Peggy Sylvia Michel from New York, was helped back to shore by her dive buddy, who then, along with members of the public, administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived.

She was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.