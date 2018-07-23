New general practitioner hired at Doctors Hospital

CTMH Doctors Hospital has added a new general practitioner, Dr. Renisha David from the U.K., to its staff.

Dr. David, whose parents hail from the Caribbean, said the Cayman Islands already feels familiar to her.

Her interest in medicine began when she did her GCSE work experience with a hospital neurologist and on the ward. “She learned at very young age that the intricacies of hospital teamwork for one individual can save the lives of many,” a press release from CTMH Doctors Hospital stated.

She attended Guy’s, King’s and St. Thomas’ Medical School, London. Before this, she completed a bachelor of science in psychology with basic medical science.

Dr. David has a special interest in exercise medicine and is passionate about the use of exercise on prescription for the management of chronic disease.

“She believes in empowering the community by encouraging patients to take ownership in their health and to change the negative stigmas that go with physical exercise in today’s society,” the release stated.

Dr. David says she would like to begin cracking down on Cayman’s obesity statistics and provide “an olive branch to those in need of a healthier lifestyle.”

She is currently completing a master’s degree in sport and exercise medicine at Queen Mary’s University, London. She also has an interest in lifestyle medicine and general well-being.