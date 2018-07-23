Drugs seized at airport, post office

Three people, including two Caymanians and an American, were arrested over the past several days attempting to bring illegal drugs into the Cayman Islands, Her Majesty’s Customs service reported Monday.

The most recent arrest happened Saturday at Owen Roberts International Airport. Customs officers said a 22-year-old man arriving from Washington, D.C., was found in possession of ganja shortly after getting off the plane.

Customs officers involved in “passenger profiling” became suspicious about the man and found the ganja after a secondary search at the customs baggage area.

Another arrest was made Friday as a 43-year-old Caymanian woman was heading through the baggage area after disembarking from a Cayman Airways flight arriving from Kingston, Jamaica.

She was found holding two packages of ganja, officials said.

A third arrest was made Thursday at the airport post office. A 24-year-old man went to the parcel post section attempting to collect “supplements,” according to customs officers.

Officers searched the package and found the item inside was a “controlled drug.” After the suspect was arrested, his vehicle was searched and ganja was discovered.