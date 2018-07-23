Toastmasters appoints two area directors

The Toastmasters’ year began July 1 with the appointment of two area directors in the Cayman Islands for the first time after the area realigned to allow more Toastmasters from Cayman the opportunity to serve at district level.

The newly appointed area directors are Kimberley Conolly for Area 15 to oversee Grand Cayman, Eloquent Speakers and Turks and Caicos Islands, and Anna Clarke, for Area 16, who will oversee Civil Service, Scotiabank Pioneers and Eminent Orators.

“Both ladies are thrilled at the opportunity to serve in such a prominent leadership role and look forward to a year of growth and success,” a press release from Toastmasters stated.

Toastmasters International helps to develop communication and leadership skills, teaching individuals how to improve their public speaking skills through local club meetings. The organization has more than 352,000 members among its 16,400 clubs in 141 countries.

For more information on Toastmasters, email [email protected] or visit www.toastmasters.org/find-a-club/ to find all Toastmaster clubs on island.