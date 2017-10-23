Toastmasters celebrate anniversary with on-air show

Cayman Toastmasters have proven they can certainly “talk the talk” after engaging in a month of community outreach activities through the weekly radio show “Toastmasters on Air.”

The four chapters of Toastmasters Cayman – the Grand Cayman Toastmasters Club, Eminent Orators, Eloquent Speakers and Scotiabank Pioneers – teamed up with Radio Cayman to celebrate Toastmasters International’s 93rd anniversary, which was held on Oct. 22.

Annick Jackman of the Grand Cayman Toastmasters Club said, “Our goal is to share ways with the community on how you can effectively communicate your message regardless of your age or profession. Our organization’s motto is ‘Where leaders are made,’ and these shows give us a forum to engage in dialogue on what it means to be a successful leader.”

“Toastmasters International is renowned for delivering high quality training, which will be valuable to all of our listeners,” said Anita Khan, a Radio Cayman announcer.

“Toastmasters on Air” segments featured on Radio Cayman on Oct. 7, 13 and 21, with the remaining segment due to air at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 28, when Toastmasters will share techniques in the art of leadership and communications.

Toastmasters Area Director Paul Persaud, said, “This is our way of making a meaningful contribution to our community by sharing practical tips in the areas of leadership and communications, useful for anyone wishing to enhance their knowledge base.”

He said the “Toastmasters on Air” program showcased various themes, including humor in leadership, dealing with fear in public speaking, mentoring and community, and leadership and communications.

For more information, email [email protected]