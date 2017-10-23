Moths make their mark on Cayman stamps

Cayman mail has gone to the moths. A new series of stamps has been created to honor the depictions of Cayman Islands Moths done by artist Letitia Askew.

The stamps come in four denominations – 20 cents, 25 cents, $1.60 and $2 – and became effective on Oct. 12.

The 20 cent stamp features Faithful Beauty, and the Cayman Clearwing is on the 25 cent issue. The White-lined Sphinx is on the $1.60 stamp and the Gaudy Sphinx Moth is on the $2 version. Other moths displayed on the first day cover are Caicus Sphinx, Tantalus Sphinx and the Boisduval’s Urania.

The first day cover is valued at $4.85. The stamp set and the first day cover can be obtained from the Philatelic Bureau at the Seven Mile Beach Post Office (West Shore Plaza), the Philatelic counter at the General Post Office in George Town, and the Hell Post Office in West Bay.

Additionally, the stamps alone can be purchased at any post office in the Cayman Islands.

Mrs. Askew and her husband, Dr. Richard Askew – the author of the renowned work “The Dragonflies of Europe,” – were among the guests invited to a reception staged to commemorate the release.

Postmaster General Sheena Glasgow lauded Mrs. Askew for her realistic portrayals of the moths.

“We are very proud of our latest stamps release, which features some of the hardest working yet silent denizens of Cayman’s fauna. As nightly pollinators, moths help many of our flora species to flourish,” said Ms. Glasgow.

“We at the Postal Service are thrilled and honored that a natural life artist of Mrs. Askew’s caliber was instrumental in commemorating some of the spectacular moths that call the Cayman Islands home.” Mr. and Mrs. Askew – a British couple who spend much of their time in the south of France – were awarded a set of the stamps and the first day cover.

“It is very nice to work with such an efficient philatelic bureau,” said Mrs. Askew of her experience creating new stamps for the Cayman Islands.

“It is especially gratifying that the bureau is keen to maintain the authenticity and realism of the Cayman Islands’ natural life,” she added, lauding also the issue in the past of other Cayman Islands’ flora and fauna, including butterflies.

For more information on this stamp issue and others in the past, contact 946-4757 or visit www.caymanpost.gov.ky.