The Cayman Islands Postal Service’s latest stamp issue highlights the flora and fauna of the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park.

The Botanic Park issue features 12 stamps that “commemorate the beautiful scenery, wildlife and historic buildings seen at the Park,” according to a press release.

The Postal Service generally releases between three and six stamp issues annually but the Botanic Park collection was the only one put out in 2020, due to the difficulties caused by COVID.

“COVID-19 posed challenges hitherto not faced in the Cayman Islands, in that there were very few significant celebratory national events that could be planned well enough in advance for commemorative stamp issues to take place,” said Acting Postmaster General Lloyd McField in the press release.

“Therefore, we are glad we could plan and execute a definitive stamp issue around one of our greatest national treasures – the QEII Botanic Park. We are also particularly pleased to be drawing attention to, and reminding our people about, this local attraction that literally grows in beauty, depth and attractiveness each year.”

The new issue can be purchased at all post offices in the Cayman Islands that sell postal stamps as well as at the philatelic section of the Seven Mile Beach Post Office.