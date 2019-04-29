Toastmasters to represent Cayman in Bonaire

Two members of local Toastmasters clubs will represent the Cayman Islands next month in the Caribbean District Conference in Bonaire.

Sashoy Duncan from the Eminent Orators Club and Ingrid B. Miller from the Scotiabank Pioneer Club will attend the May 15-18 conference. Both took part and triumphed last month in a competition consisting of a Table Topics Contest and an International Speech Contest.

Eight contestants competed in the competition on March 20 at the George Town Town Hall.

Toastmasters from the Eminent Orators Club, Grand Cayman Club, Eloquent Speakers Club, EY Club and Scotiabank Pioneer Club took part.

In the Table Topics Contest, six of the contestants were each asked, “When you close your eyes, what do you see?” and were given two minutes to talk, having had no knowledge of the question beforehand or any time to prepare.

The International Speech competition saw four contestants, some having also participated in the Table Topics Contest, speak on a prepared topic they had chosen previously for five to seven minutes.

Duncan came in first place in the Table Topics Contest for the second year in a row, and Miller won the International Speech Contest.