Last week, cullers removed more than 22,000 green iguanas from Grand Cayman.

The total number of iguanas culled during the first 26 weeks of the Department of Environment’s programme stands at 571,012 as of April 27.

The 22,499 iguanas brought to the George Town Landfill during Week 26 is the largest weekly total since Week 8 (Dec. 17-22), when cullers collected more than 24,000 iguanas. It’s the first time since Week 11 (Jan. 7-12) that the number of culled iguanas exceeded 20,000.

Cullers are still above the pace needed to reach the target number of culling 1.3 million green iguanas by the end of 2019. The programme began in late October 2018.

Cullers are being paid $4.50 a head, rising to $5 if they meet monthly and annual targets, in an effort to wipe out the invasive species in Grand Cayman.